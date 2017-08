CINCINNATI -- A man was shot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after getting shot at about 4:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex at 944 Chateau Ave. in East Price Hill.

Police said the man was shot in the chest and that he had warrants out for his arrest. They found about 20 shell casings in the street.

No other information was immediately available.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.