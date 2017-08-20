PD: 2 men got into altercation, stabbed each other in bathroom at Washington Park

CINCINNATI -- Two men got into an altercation and stabbed each other in a bathroom in Washington Park Saturday evening, Sgt. James Perkins said.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Perkins said. The victims, two black men, were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Perkins said the condition of the men is not known, but the men suffered from “deep knife wounds” to the face and chest.

“It looked like a shark attack, put it that way,” Perkins said.

Police recovered one knife from the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.