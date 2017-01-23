PD: 2 Cincinnati men accused of stealing from cars in Madeira

MADEIRA, Ohio -- Twenty-year-old Matthew Destanfano and 19-year-old David Lamont Colemen were arrested and charged with theft Monday morning after a 911 caller complained somebody was breaking into a car on Maple Avenue.

Police said the caller told a 911 dispatcher around 3:09 a.m. Monday that somebody had just broken into their car parked in the driveway in the 7100 block of Maple Avenue. Officers on the scene then said they saw someone in dark clothing run eastbound across the street and between some houses.

Officers near Maple and Laurel avenues heard crashing sounds as the suspects jumped fences, and they took the two men into custody after a short foot pursuit. Police say a K-9 unit from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department was unsuccessfully used to track an alleged third subject.

Police say they recovered several items from the suspects that had been taken from cars. Residents are urged to call the Maderia Police Department at (513) 272-4214 if they have also been a victim of the thieves.