Opiates, other drugs found in Butler County baby's system, coroner's office says

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A Trenton man has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury in the death of his son in May, WCPO media partner the Journal-News reports.

Dorrico Dawaun Brown, 32, of West State Street, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering after Dorrico Dawaun Brown Jr., age 1, died at Fort Hamilton Hospital on May 17, according to the indictment and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The 1-year-old’s address is listed as the 700 block of Vidourek Drive in Hamilton.

A toxicology report on Brown Jr. from the coroner’s office indicates the child tested positive for opiates, benzodiazepines and antihistamines at the time of his death.

The charges were presented directly to the grand jury. A warrant for Brown’s arrest has been issued.