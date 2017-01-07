CINCINNATI -- A judge set a $1.5 million bond for man charged in his girlfriend's stabbing death in suburban Hamilton County.

Nicholas Roesler, 30, appeared in court Saturday morning for a bond hearing on his murder charge. Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry set the bond at 10 percent, meaning Roesler can pay $150,000 plus court fees to be freed while his case is pending. It goes before a grand jury Jan. 17.

Blue Ash murder suspect gets $1.5 million bond at 10%. Lawyer says he fought in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/5JTazYzfpL — Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) January 7, 2017

Blue Ash police found his girlfriend, Colleen Perry, dead at the Fox Run Apartment complex Tuesday. They were called to the home after Perry's coworker became concerned when she didn't show up for work at Parker's Tavern.

Officers said the apartment door was slightly open and found Perry's body.

"At the crime scene, it was pretty evident that a brutal attack had occurred," Police Chief Paul Hartinger said.

Perry’s death seems to be the result of a domestic situation, Blue Ash police said.

Roesler told police that Perry was stabbed in the rear seat of a Ford Escape and he carried her body into their apartment, according to court records. Police said Perry's car was found in a secluded area of Clermont County and they believe Roesler drove it there.

Roesler also told police that he punched Perry multiple times after she was stabbed, and that he cleaned her body and talked to her for several hours after she died.

Homicides aren't common in Blue Ash. There have only been three reported there since 2005. Police said all the cases have been the result of domestic disputes.