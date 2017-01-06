Michael Stumph, Margaret Kinney face death penalty if found guilty of murdering 89-year-old man

CINCINNATI — Two people accused of killing an 89-year-old man in a Northside home could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Otto Stewart, 89

Michael Stumph, 43, and Margaret Kinney, 41, both face charges of aggravated murder in the death of Otto Stewart, police announced in mid-December.

Stumph will appear in court Friday morning.

Stewart's car, money and other personal items were stolen, police say. He had been dead since late November, according to court records. Police said Stewart was killed with a rope and knife.

Patricia Steele, a neighbor of Stewart's, said she was appalled to learn what had happened to him and that he could never have deserved such a death.

"We saw him every morning when I walked the kids to the bus, and he would tell them to be good and say 'Good morning' to me every morning," she said.