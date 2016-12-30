Man shot driver who gave him a ride, police say

CINCINNATI -- Police arrested a man who they said shot another man who agreed to give him a ride last summer.

Damon "Bo" Long, 42, asked the victim for a ride July 23 on Lexington Avenue in Avondale, police said in court records. They had known each other for 30 years.

Once Long entered the vehicle he brandished a 9 mm handgun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger five times, but the gun didn't fire, according to police. Then he put a round in the chamber and fired into the victim's right side.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Long Friday. He was charged with felonious assault.

Long was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center pending an arraignment.