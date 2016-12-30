Man shot driver who gave him a ride, police say

WCPO Staff
5:08 PM, Dec 30, 2016

Damon "Bo" Long

CINCINNATI -- Police arrested a man who they said shot another man who agreed to give him a ride last summer.

Damon "Bo" Long, 42, asked the victim for a ride July 23 on Lexington Avenue in Avondale, police said in court records. They had known each other for 30 years.

Once Long entered the vehicle he brandished a 9 mm handgun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger five times, but the gun didn't fire, according to police. Then he put a round in the chamber and fired into the victim's right side.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Long Friday. He was charged with felonious assault.

Long was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center pending an arraignment.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

