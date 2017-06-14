Man sentenced to 9 years for trafficking heroin in Clermont County

BATAVIA, Ohio -- A man convicted of trafficking in heroin was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison, the maximum sentence.

Union Township police and the Clermont County Narcotic Task Force arrested Nicholas Nelson, 37, after they received a tip of suspected drug activity at the Red Roof Inn on Mt. Carmel Tobasco Road Oct. 27.

Officers observed Nelson conducting what appeared to be drug transactions at the hotel.

Police stopped Nelson as he left the hotel and then searched his room, where they found 11 grams of heroin.

This is Nelson's fourth time to prison for drug trafficking, according to a news release from Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney D. Vincent Faris. Nelson was last released in January 2016 after serving five years for heroin trafficking in Hamilton County.