Police ID man killed in Over-the-Rhine morning after Christmas

CINCINNATI -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a car in Over-the-Rhine the morning after Christmas.

Police said medics arrived at the corner of 12th and Main streets at about 2:30 Monday morning after reports of shots fired. They pronounced Joshua Howard, 28, dead at the scene.

ID photo of Joshua Howard, 28, provided by Cincinnati police.

Witnesses told police a green SUV sped away from the shooting scene, investigators told WCPO's crew at the scene.

