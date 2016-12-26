Police ID man killed in Over-the-Rhine morning after Christmas

Cincinnati police identified a man shot and killed in a car in Over-the-Rhine the morning after Christmas as Joshua Howard, 28.

A man died after he was shot in his car at the corner of 12th and Main streets in Over-the-Rhine the morning after Christmas, according to Cincinnati police.

ID photo of Joshua Howard provided by Cincinnati police.

CINCINNATI -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a car in Over-the-Rhine the morning after Christmas.

Police said medics arrived at the corner of 12th and Main streets at about 2:30 Monday morning after reports of shots fired. They pronounced Joshua Howard, 28, dead at the scene.

ID photo of Joshua Howard, 28, provided by Cincinnati police.

Witnesses told police a green SUV sped away from the shooting scene, investigators told WCPO's crew at the scene.

WCPO will update this story as more information is available.

 

