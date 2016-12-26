Police ID man killed in Over-the-Rhine morning after Christmas

Cloudy
Cincinnati police identified a man shot and killed in a car in Over-the-Rhine the morning after Christmas as Joshua Howard, 28.
ID photo of Joshua Howard provided by Cincinnati police.
CINCINNATI -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a car in Over-the-Rhine the morning after Christmas.
Police said medics arrived at the corner of 12th and Main streets at about 2:30 Monday morning after reports of shots fired. They pronounced Joshua Howard, 28, dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police a green SUV sped away from the shooting scene, investigators told WCPO's crew at the scene.
