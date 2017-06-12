Man dies from injuries from last week's shooting in Covington

CINCINNATI -- One man has died after he was shot last week in Covington, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's report.

Brandon Rice, 23, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, according to the coroner's report. Rice, a 4-year-old child and 31-year-old Anton Canady were shot just after midnight Friday morning in the City Heights Apartment Complex in Covington.

The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition on Friday afternoon; Canady was treated for his injuries and released Friday.

Police arrested two suspects in the shooting. Elmer T. Rice, 57, faces charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence. Canady, 31, was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

See WCPO's initial report on the shooting in the video player below: