Man dies from injuries from last week's shooting in Covington

Brandon Rice was shot Friday in City Heights apt.

WCPO Staff
8:43 AM, Jun 12, 2017
1 hour ago

Several people are in the hospital after a late-night shooting at Covington's City Heights apartment complex.

WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- One man has died after he was shot last week in Covington, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's report.

Brandon Rice, 23, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, according to the coroner's report. Rice, a 4-year-old child and 31-year-old Anton Canady were shot just after midnight Friday morning in the City Heights Apartment Complex in Covington.

The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition on Friday afternoon; Canady was treated for his injuries and released Friday.

Police arrested two suspects in the shooting. Elmer T. Rice, 57, faces charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence. Canady, 31, was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

See WCPO's initial report on the shooting in the video player below:

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top