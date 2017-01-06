Man charged in stabbing also accused of stealing car

CINCINNATI -- A man accused of stabbing someone numerous times has now been arrested on charges of stealing a car the same day.

Daryl Hampton, 55, took a 2005 Chrysler 300 that its owner left running on the street Dec. 28, police said in court records.

Earlier, Hampton was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a sleeping East Price Hill man in the back and chest, also on Dec. 28.

It wasn't immediately clear if the events were related, outside of Hampton facing charges in both.

Hampton was charged with theft in the stolen car case. He was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center pending arraignment Friday morning.