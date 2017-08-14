CINCINNATI – A man with “a horrible history” of violence is accused of abducting and attacking the mother of his kids outside a doggie day care, police say.

Donovan Clark punched her in the face and bit her in the leg outside Dogtown on Burnet Avenue in Mount Auburn over the weekend, according to police.

Clark and the victim had been in an off-and-on relationship, Clark’s attorney said in court Monday morning.

The incident was caught on tape, police said, and the prosecutor asked for a high bond.

“The defendant has a horrible history. He has 11 prior felony convictions and at least three domestic violence convictions and more dismissals. One of those DV's was as a felony,” a prosecutor said in court.

Mario Daniels was also charged for assisting Clark. Daniels drove a stolen car to abduct the victim, according to court documents

Clark's bond was set at $200,000, Daniels' $150,000.

