Inmate pleads guilty in cellmate's death

LEBANON, Ohio -- A Warren County inmate pleaded guilty to killing his cellmate, Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Monday.

On Feb. 22, 2016, Luther Wade, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated burglary at the Lebanon Correctional Institution, was transferred to a cell with Casey Pigge, who is serving a sentence of 30-to-life for aggravated murder.

Wade, 26, was found facedown on his bed with a large amount of blood beneath him the next day, according to Fornshell.

Pigge, 29, told investigators that he offered to show Wade a card trick and covered his eyes with a blindfold, according to Fornshell. Instead of showing Wade a card trick, Pigge took a cinder block from the cell wall and struck Wade multiple times in the head.

Wade "would not die, so I picked up the brick and hit him again, hit him again, he wouldn't die," Pigge told investigators.

Pigge waited until Wade was dead to tell a corrections officer what he had done.

Pigge pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month. Because of his low IQ, he is not eligible for the death penalty. Fornshell he would seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole due to Pigge's prior conviction.