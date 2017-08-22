Franklin dad Robert Ritchie's third trial goes on despite clerical mix-up

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
A mistrial was declared last December when the jury was hung and again in March when Robert Ritchie became ill in court as autopsy photos of 4-year-old Austin Cooper were shown.
On Monday, defense attorney Frank Schiavone III was vigorously cross examining Franklin Police Lt. Gerald Massey about the visibility of the child’s burn injuries and differences in his testimony that day and what he testified to during Ritchie’s second trial.
The court asked for a break and during that break, it was discovered the court reporter had mislabeled the transcript, putting Massey’s name on it, when it was actually the testimony of another witness.