Four suspects indicted in connection with Blue Ash prostitution ring

WCPO Staff, T.J. Parker
11:21 PM, Dec 29, 2016
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Arial; color: #232323; -webkit-text-stroke: #232323} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} Marcus Phillips, 32 (left), and Michael Ingram, 48 (center), stand charged with participating in a prostitution ring at a Red Roof Inn in Blue Ash, Ohio. According to police, Ingram rented rooms at the motel and arranged for clients to meet with Ashley Durham, 28 (top right), and Mariah Boyle, 23 (bottom right), whom he compelled to exchange sex for money and drugs.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUE ASH, Ohio -- A Hamilton County grand jury indicted four people on charges of running a prostitution ring out of a Red Roof Inn on Thursday.

According to the indictment filed by Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters, 32-year-old Marcus Phillips and 48-year-old Michael Ingram compelled at least two women to exchange sex for drugs and money.

Ingram, a police affidavit said, acted as a go-between for the group: He rented a pair of rooms from a Blue Ash Red Roof Inn on Pfeiffer Road between Nov. 19 and Dec. 30 so that Mariah Boyle, 23, and Ashley Durham, 28, could meet with clients inside. He paid in cash for the rooms each day, a hotel employee told police.

Jamie Wilhoite lives and works in Blue Ash, and he said incidents like this don’t happen in his hometown.

“That’s news to me -- I wasn’t aware that happened -- but yeah that’s pretty strange for this area,” Wilhoite said. 

The four suspects face a total of 17 separate charges related to human trafficking, prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips and Ingram are charged with trafficking, compelling and promoting prostitution and trafficking drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. All are expected in court on Jan. 6, 2017.

