Former University of Cincinnati professor sentenced to 4 years jail time in child porn case

CINCINNATI -- A former University of Cincinnati professor was sentenced to 48 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Holt Parker, 59, pleaded guilty in August. An FBI affidavit claims he used the email account DADDY.CRUEL@YAHOO.COM to collect and trade child porn online.

Parker was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine for his possession of child pornography, admitting that he attempted to destroy a USB drive containing nearly 1,000 video files, the majority of which depicted child pornography that he had downloaded from the Internet.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Parker's home in Clifton on March 15, 2016. Agents seized a laptop computer and a damaged thumb drive. Parker told agents that when he realized law enforcement officers were searching his house, he attempted to destroy the thumb drive because he had recently downloaded hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Forensic analysis confirmed that the drive contained video files and images, including an image of an infant.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Angela L. Byers, Special FBI Agent in Charge, Cincinnati Field Division announced the sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime,” Glassman said. “These are real children being abused and possessing such explicit material will have real consequences in the court of law.”

Glassman commended the cooperative investigation by the FBI, as well as Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Healey, who is representing the United States in this case.