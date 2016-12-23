Former Mason Mayor Pete Beck will be let out of prison early

CINCINNATI -- Ex-Mayor of Mason and former state representative Pete Beck will be released from prison early, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Tom Heekin ruled Thursday during an emergency motion hearing.

Beck, 64, has been incarcerated since Aug. 2015 after he was convicted of 13 counts for the "significant" role he played in swindling millions of dollars from investors for a failed start-up, Christopher Technologies. Investigators said some of that money was used for Beck's own political gain.

Last week, the First District Court of Appeals overturned guilty verdicts on 10 of the 13 counts against Beck. The court said seven of the convictions violated the statute of limitations and three did not have sufficient evidence.

In 2015, he was found guilty of perjury, theft and securities-related charges. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Beck's sentence for the remaining charges -- theft -- was 12 months; he's already served 15.

Beck will be home for the holidays, much to the excitement of his family.

"It's going to be the best Christmas I've ever had. For sure," said Alyssa Beck, Pete Beck's daughter. "I don't care what they say. I know what he is and who he is."

Stipulations of Beck's release: He may not contact the investors involved in Christopher Technologies and he must surrender his passport.

WCPO news partner The Journal-News contributed to this report.