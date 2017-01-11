Feds find meth hidden in snail statue at Greater Cincinnati cargo facility

CINCINNATI -- Federal agents found 53 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a snail statue at a Greater Cincinnati cargo facility, Customs and Border Protection officials announced Wednesday.

The agents were checking cargo from Mexico on Dec. 30 and noticed a package labeled "Mexican stone crafts." It came from Mexico City and was destined for a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

According to a news release, an X-ray showed something inside the statue, so agents drilled through the base and found a white, crystalline powder. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

"This particular interception and its unique concealment method showcases the consistency with which our officers and specialists are able to support legitimate trade while interrupting illegal drug trafficking attempts," Customs and Border Protection Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said.

Meth is classified as a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act. It's a powerful stimulant that can cause mood disturbances, paranoia, delusions, hallucinations and permanent brain damage.