Deputies arrest suspect in Franklin Township Christmas homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Warren County authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a man whose body was found lying in the street Christmas night.

Deputies charged Zackary Lee Wilson, 25, with murder in the shooting death of Jeremy Thomas Foxx, 24.

Carlisle police officers responded to the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue at about 9:17 p.m. on Christmas to a report of shots fired. Less than an hour later, Warren County deputies responded to the 5100 block of Montgomery for a man lying in the roadway.

There, deputies found Foxx dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies said the two incidents appear to be connected.

Deputies had also been searching for a black older model Chevrolet truck. They said the truck has been located.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1598.

