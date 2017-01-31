Cincinnati Police ask public for help identifying suspect from Avondale Wireless Connection shooting

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Police are looking for help identifying a man who shot a customer in broad daylight Monday morning at the Wireless Connection store in Avondale.

Surveillance footage released by the police department shows the suspect clearly pulling out a silver handgun and shooting a victim around 11 a.m. Monday. Two other customers in the store at 3000 Reading Road look stunned as the victim stumbles across the store before falling to the floor.

The suspect ran out the front door, still carrying that gun on his way out. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.