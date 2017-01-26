Cincinnati man accused of assault arrested in Pennsylvania

FARRELL, Pa. -- U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania arrested a fugitive from Cincinnati accused of brutally attacking a woman.

Terenceo Griggs, 39, is facing charges of felonious assault and abduction in Hamilton County. He is accused of grabbing a woman by her hair, dragging her into an apartment and then punching and kicking her repeatedly Dec. 21, according to court records.

The victim told police that Griggs struck her every time he saw a message on her phone from a man, and he wouldn't let her leave the apartment for 16 hours, according to court records.

The attack left the victim with bruises on her face, arms and legs, police said. She was also coughing up blood.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit received a tip that Griggs was in Pennsylvania, and they passed it along to U.S. Marshals. Local police quickly located Griggs and arrested him, the Marshals said in a news release.

Griggs was being held in the Mercer County Jail pending extradition back to Ohio.