Boyfriend of Trenton runaway placed on house arrest

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio -- The boyfriend of Loretta Norvell, the Trenton teen found after missing for two months, appeared in juvenile court Wednesday morning on criminal charges.

The 16-year-old boy, who is charged with falsification and obstructing justice, was placed on house arrest by Magistrate Michael Braun, the Journal-News reported. He was also given a court-appointed attorney.

Norvell, 17, was discovered hiding in a Middletown home last week after she apparently vanished from her Trenton bedroom in January.

The boy’s mother, Laura Stephens, has also been charged in connection to Norvell’s disappearance. She is charged with falsification, making false alarms, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstructing justice, and interference with custody. Her case was sent to a Butler County grand jury for consideration last week.

Stephens, 55, of Middletown, is free on bond and was in court with her son Wednesday.

Two occupants of the home where Norvell was found -- Lucinda J. Bryant, 47, and her husband, Robert E. Bryant Sr., 47, -- were arrested last week and are charged with falsification, obstruction of justice, and interference with custody. They are scheduled to be in Middletown Municipal Court this afternoon.

Norvell was not held against her will and was found unharmed, according to Trenton police.

The Edgewood High School student told police she was disappointed she was found, said Trenton Police Chief Arthur Scott.

He said she turns 18 in several months, and believes she wanted to remain hidden until she was a legal adult.

Police said unruly juvenile charges will be filed against Norvell, who is in the custody of Butler County Children Services. She is scheduled to be in juvenile court on Friday.

Trenton police were called 38 times in the past seven years to the home in the 100 block of Dartmouth Street, where Norvell lived, according to police reports reviewed by the Journal-News.

Butler County Children Services also conducted several inspections of the home before Norvell was reported missing Jan. 14, police said.

