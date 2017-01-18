Bengals/Reds 'beard guy' pleads guilty to drug charges in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio -- Garey Faulkner, the local sports fan known as the Bengals/Reds "beard guy," pleaded guilty to marijuana charges Wednesday.

Faulkner, 33, contacted an undercover officer in July, indicating he wanted to purchase marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Wednesday. Faulkner then purchased five pounds of marijuana for $10,000.

In interviews with detectives, Faulkner admitted that he planned to sell the marijuana, according to Fornshell. Faulkner told the detectives he has trafficked marijuana, on and off, for most of his life.

Faulkner pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana. He also forfeited $10,000.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

WCPO previously profiled Faulkner and found out his long beard was the result of a $1,000 bet that he couldn't last a year without shaving. “I would’ve taken the same bet for $1,” Faulkner said.

He's been asked to appear at fundraisers and benefits. He also worked on James Franco's movie "The Long Home" and "The Outsiders," a TV show.

Last September, he won first place at the National Beard and Moustache Championships in Nashville.