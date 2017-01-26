Ambulance company owner sentenced to 2 years for bogus bills

CINCINNATI -- The owner of a company that provided transportation for dialysis patients was sentenced to two years in prison for health care fraud and money laundering, authorities announced Thursday.

Terry Johnson, 43, of Hamilton, was the owner and operator of Community Angels Ambulance Service, LLC and Starlite Transportation.

Over the course of about seven years, Johnson fraudulently billed $1.1 million to Medicare and $354,000 to Medicaid, according to U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges of health care fraud and money laundering last year. He faced as much as 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, Johnson was ordered to file amended personal and corporate income tax returns with the IRS for the 2008-11 tax years.