2 men accused in Hamilton firefighter's death to be tried together

HAMILTON, Ohio -- The first of two men charged in the arson fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter appeared in Butler County Court Monday morning.

Lester Parker, the 66-year-old owner of the Pater Avenue residence where firefighter Patrick Wolterman died in December 2015, is charged with two counts of aggravated arson and murder.

Parker was arrested on an indictment in December and his trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 21. Defense attorney David Washington said Monday he had received a substantial amount of evidence, “with more to come.”

Parker then signed a time waiver, which gives up his right to a speedy trial.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor David Kash told Judge Greg Stephens he intended to try Parker together with co-defendant and nephew William “Billy” Tucker.

Tucker was arrested in Richmond, Ky., earlier this month and brought back to Ohio for trial last week. Tucker, 46, is also charged with aggravated arson and murder. He will be arraigned later Monday.

Prosecutors said Parker solicited Tucker to light the fire where Wolterman died fighting the blaze on Dec. 28, 2015.

Wolterman’s family and widow, Bre, along with Hamilton firefighters were in court for the hearing.

Parker and Tucker’s family also sat in the courtroom.

All declined comment.

