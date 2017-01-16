VIDEO: Watch how WCPO cartoonist Kevin Necessary sketches Martin Luther King Jr.

Kevin Necessary
9:15 AM, Jan 16, 2017
1 hour ago

Cartoonist Kevin Necessary explains how he drew Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK Jr. Day.

Kevin Necessary
Kevin Necessary
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the birthday of the civil rights icon. For this MLK Day, I decided to draw a portrait of Dr. King, and I wanted to share my drawing process with you through this video.

I drew this on my iPad Pro, using a drawing app called Procreate and the Apple pencil, which has a similar feel to a regular pencil. When drawing a portrait or a caricature from a photo, I try to start with a prominent feature, usually an eye. From there, I begin building up other features, breaking everything down into shapes and looking at their relationships to one another. The trick to drawing is making sure you're seeing correctly. It doesn't matter if I'm drawing this with pencil and paper or digitally -- there's always lots of erasing, fixing, erasing and fixing again. The drawing took about two hours total to do.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video