VIDEO: Watch how WCPO cartoonist Kevin Necessary sketches Martin Luther King Jr.

CINCINNATI -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the birthday of the civil rights icon. For this MLK Day, I decided to draw a portrait of Dr. King, and I wanted to share my drawing process with you through this video.

I drew this on my iPad Pro, using a drawing app called Procreate and the Apple pencil, which has a similar feel to a regular pencil. When drawing a portrait or a caricature from a photo, I try to start with a prominent feature, usually an eye. From there, I begin building up other features, breaking everything down into shapes and looking at their relationships to one another. The trick to drawing is making sure you're seeing correctly. It doesn't matter if I'm drawing this with pencil and paper or digitally -- there's always lots of erasing, fixing, erasing and fixing again. The drawing took about two hours total to do.