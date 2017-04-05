EDITORIAL CARTOON: Soiled again!

Kevin Necessary
9:32 AM, Mar 7, 2017
2 hours ago
Kevin Necessary

President Donald Trump's tweets keep splattering us with wild claims, from his assertions he had the biggest election win to the most bigly inauguration.

Now Trump has claimed — with no apparent evidence — that former President Barack Obama had a wiretap in Trump Tower during the campaign. It seems like we're always getting soiled by what Trump tweets.

Kevin Necessary is the editorial cartoonist for WCPO. His opinions do not reflect those of WCPO.

Click here to see more of Kevin's cartoons.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video