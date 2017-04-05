EDITORIAL CARTOON: Soiled again!

President Donald Trump's tweets keep splattering us with wild claims, from his assertions he had the biggest election win to the most bigly inauguration.

Now Trump has claimed — with no apparent evidence — that former President Barack Obama had a wiretap in Trump Tower during the campaign. It seems like we're always getting soiled by what Trump tweets.

Kevin Necessary is the editorial cartoonist for WCPO.

