EDITORIAL CARTOON: Justice is blind

CINCINNATI -- The early morning shooting at Cameo Night Club Sunday is the worst mass shooting to date in 2017, leaving one dead and 16 injured.

Police say they are still looking for witnesses to come forth about what they saw or heard at Cameo.

While the fear of reprisals from those involved in the shooting, or the fear of being linked to the crime, may cause some to be hesitant to speak out, without witnesses there may be no justice for the dead or wounded. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

