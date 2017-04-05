EDITORIAL CARTOON: Deserts

Kevin Necessary
12:01 PM, Mar 9, 2017
Deserts come in all shapes and sizes. The Walnut Hills Kroger on McMillan Street closed Wednesday, which has prompted concerns that the neighborhood now resides in a food desert.

According to the USDA, that's a community where at least 500 people and/or at least 33 percent of the census tract's population reside more than one mile from a supermarket or large grocery store.

Though the new Corryville Kroger location has opened, low-income residents and residents without access to transportation in Walnut Hills now find themselves more than a mile away from the nearest Kroger.

Kevin Necessary is the editorial cartoonist for WCPO. His opinions do not reflect those of WCPO.

