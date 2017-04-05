EDITORIAL CARTOON: But it's OK, right?

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters announced that Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, who was arrested Jan. 2 in connection to a disturbance at the Millennium Hotel, will not be facing a felony charge for spitting on a nurse after his arrest. Deters also asked the city to drop their remaining charges against Jones. A video released shows an arrested Jones struggling with the police officers who were detaining him and later spitting on the nurse. Had this been anyone else, that person would probably be facing jail time. And one would think that a sports star should be held to a higher standard. But it seems that the rules don't apply to Jones.

