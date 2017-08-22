CAPTION THIS: Eclipsed

It was an event 99 years in the making.

Millions of Americans — and this cartoonist — traveled far and wide to see "The Great American Eclipse." Even those who weren't in the path of totality looked up into the sky to witness the moon cross over the sun, which darkened the skies, confused nocturnal animals and clogged our social media with billions of photos.

And after a few fleeting moments of wonder, we found ourselves in possession of mountains of eclipse glasses and other memorabilia of the celestial event.

Help editorial cartoonist Kevin Necessary come up with a caption for this week's "Caption This" cartoon.

Go to the WCPO Facebook page and write your caption in the comments. The winning caption will receive a free 52-week membership to WCPO Insider.

You can connect with Kevin Necessary on Twitter.