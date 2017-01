The Crosstown Shootout is back, pitting the University of Cincinnati's men's basketball team against Xavier University's men's team. The annual game is more about bragging rights than NCAA stakes. But who do you root for when both teams are the hometown favorite?

Help editorial cartoonist Kevin Necessary come up with a caption for this week's "Caption This" cartoon.

Go to the WCPO Facebook page and write your caption in the comments. The winning caption will receive a free 52-week membership to WCPO Insider.

You can connect with Kevin Necessary on Twitter