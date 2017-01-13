9 First Warning Weather Alert Day issued for Saturday due to threat of freezing rain and ice

The 9 First Warning Weather Team has issued a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day for Saturday due to the threat of freezing rain and ice. Roads will turn slick and scattered power outages cannot be ruled out either. This includes the majority of our viewing area.

Freezing rain is likely in the overnight hours Friday and throughout Saturday morning. While the chance for ice is a bit higher in our northern counties, the threat exists across the entire viewing area. This means that Cincinnati and locations to the south in northern Kentucky also need to be on alert for ice on the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at 1 p.m.

Begins at 7 p.m. Friday

Freezing rain will fall Saturday morning, creating ice on just about everything before eventually switching back to just rain by Saturday afternoon.

We will have to wait for air temperatures to get above freezing for this to happen. There could be a lag between above freezing temps and better road conditions because the ice doesn't magically disappear the instant we hit 33, it will take time to melt. Roads that are treated with brine or rock salt will fare much better tonight and Saturday.

Another period of freezing rain will be in the forecast for early Sunday morning, too, but not as widespread. It's enough to watch out for ice again throughout the Tri-State.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Pockets of freezing rain

Ice causes hazardous driving conditions

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Morning freezing rain likely

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT



Isolated rain continues

Freezing rain for some

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Freezing rain turns to rain

Cloudy

High: 42