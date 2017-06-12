The Internet was ready when deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted pure gibberish

If you have small children, they probably know how to get into your smartphone. Heck, they probably know how to use it better than you do!

However, you likely are not the president's deputy press secretary with some 33,000 Twitter followers.

Sarah Sanders said that's the simple explanation behind why her account tweeted a long string of emojis Saturday morning, but not before the Internet wondered what in the world it could mean.

This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck! #neverleaveyourphoneunlocked https://t.co/qFD8zRpn8g — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

It's not an unreasonable question, a Washington Post writer argues, considering that just 10 days ago, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that covfefe "was not the mangled end of (President) Trump’s malformed tweet, but rather a real word — and 'a small group of people know exactly what he meant.'"

"The president and a small group of people know exactly what '⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🏰🗺🗺🏰🏰🏰🚦 :/9//&🗿🛩⛩🏚

#🚦lolaklkk🚥🚦⛲️🚝🚦🚞🚢🚂' means." — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 10, 2017

US Navy greenlighting world conflict, protect trump hotels; taking off from Easter Island to bomb tokyo, hoard water and use other transport — ReMarq (@mtmaire) June 10, 2017

The Washington Post points out that Sanders' 3-year-old obviously does not speak for Trump or his mother, but it makes a case for the intense public interest placed upon tweets coming from the president and his White House staff.