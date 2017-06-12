The Internet was ready when deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted pure gibberish

The Washington Post points out that Sanders' 3-year-old obviously does not speak for Trump or his mother, but it makes a case for the intense public interest placed upon tweets coming from the president and his White House staff.
"But here’s the thing about that great channel of communication that Trump opened between his White House and the world: It runs both ways.
So when a cryptic pictogram is sent into the world without apparent meaning, the world is apt to assign its own significance, and send the message right back to the White House."