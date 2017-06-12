The Internet was ready when deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted pure gibberish

WCPO Staff
9:11 AM, Jun 12, 2017
40 mins ago
Twitter
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you have small children, they probably know how to get into your smartphone. Heck, they probably know how to use it better than you do!

However, you likely are not the president's deputy press secretary with some 33,000 Twitter followers.

Sarah Sanders said that's the simple explanation behind why her account tweeted a long string of emojis Saturday morning, but not before the Internet wondered what in the world it could mean.

It's not an unreasonable question, a Washington Post writer argues, considering that just 10 days ago, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that covfefe "was not the mangled end of (President) Trump’s malformed tweet, but rather a real word — and 'a small group of people know exactly what he meant.'"

The Washington Post points out that Sanders' 3-year-old obviously does not speak for Trump or his mother, but it makes a case for the intense public interest placed upon tweets coming from the president and his White House staff.

"But here’s the thing about that great channel of communication that Trump opened between his White House and the world: It runs both ways.

So when a cryptic pictogram is sent into the world without apparent meaning, the world is apt to assign its own significance, and send the message right back to the White House."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top