Monster Jam roars into U.S. Bank Arena this weekend

CINCINNATI -- U.S. Bank Arena's ice rink was replaced this week with tons of dirt as Monster Jam roars into Cincinnati this weekend.

Fans of all ages can witness competitors driving three customized, high-powered vehicles, Monster Jam speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks, to face off in battles of strength, ability and perseverance.

Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $15. For more information, visit the official website here.

There will be a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, giving fans the chance to meet the Monster Jam athletes and get up close to the Monster Jam trucks, including: El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro, Pirate's Curse driven by Camden Murphy, Megalodon driven by Justin Sipes, Alien Invasion driven by Bernard Lyght, Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson, Zombie driven by Ami Houde, Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by JR Seasock and Blue Thunder driven by Matt Cody.