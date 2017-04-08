ALDI recalls Season's Choice Frozen Sweet Peas over possible listeria contamination

CINCINNATI -- ALDI is recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas sold at its stores in Ohio Kentucky. The peas may be contaminated with listeria.

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16-ounce bag with UPC code 041498164294; all have a best-buy date of 08/2018 and contain one of the following packaging codes:

DC17038

PLAB6176

DC27038

PLAB6176

DC27038

BNAF7286

DC37038

BNAF7286

DC47038

PLAC6216

DC57038

PLAC6216

ALDI has pulled the products from its shelves. The peas also were sold in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and West Virginia.

No one has reported getting sick from the peas, according to ALDI, and no other products are affected.

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria. The infection can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and older people. Symptoms include fever and muscle aches and sometimes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

About 1,600 cases are reported in the United States every year, with 260 resulting in death, according to the CDC.

Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time.