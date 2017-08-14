The top 10 best colleges for earning potential

10. Colorado School Of Mines

There are many factors to consider when choosing a college, but when you're spending a good sum of money on tuition, you want to make sure you're getting your money's worth as far as returns. No one wants to end up graduated, buried in student loans and struggling to find even a low-paying job. For this reason, it's important to look for a college that's not only going to expand your mind, but that is going to increase your likelihood of making some good money later on. It can be hard to figure out how each school ranks on its own but, luckily, you don't have to. MONEY created their own list of the best colleges for your money, and one category they looked at was early career earnings. We list this information below, alongside information on tuition costs, both without aid and with the average grant. While earnings potential may not be the only factor you consider when choosing a school, it sure can help guide your decision.Early Career Earnings: $65,700 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $33,600 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $26,200Early Career Earnings: $66,600 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $66,200 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $29,000Early Career Earnings: $67,600 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $65,300 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $43,400Early Career Earnings: $68,000 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $64,200 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $43,400Early Career Earnings: $68,200 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $25,700 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $18,200Early Career Earnings: $70,000 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $70,800 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $36,300Early Career Earnings: $70,300 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $68,100 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $20,800Early Career Earnings: $77,000 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $67,800 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $23,400Early Career Earnings: $78,300 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $75,000 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $37,300Early Career Earnings: $79,800 Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $67,000 Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $25,100 To calculate these results, MONEY used information from the U.S. Department of Education, Peterson's, PayScale.com and MONEY/College Measures calculations. You can read more about the methodology used by Money here

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.