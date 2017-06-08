Today only: Up to 80% off clearance at The Children's Place
Sarah Kuta
The Children's Place is having a massive one-day sale on clearance items—save up to 80 percent off today only.
Plus, they've got some other great deals going on you should know about. The entire site is 50 to 60 percent off this week, and all shorts are on sale for $5.99 and up.
You can also score free shipping through June 30. Another cool perk they're offering: When you buy a gift card worth $25 or more, you can get a $5 bonus card.
We took a peek at some of the clearance items at The Children's Place, and these are some of the cutest deals we found: