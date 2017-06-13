The BEST Father's Day deals and freebies

OK, let's admit it: Father's Day just doesn't carry the same weight as Mother's Day.
You can't buy Mom a tie and a pair of socks and leave it at that.
Along those lines, you won't find as many freebies for dads this weekend as we saw for mom on Mother's Day. But there are still some good deals, bonuses, and freebies that he might be interested in.
Dad's Day Food Deals
Hooters (you just knew Hooters would kick off this list, didn't you?) is featuring Buy 10 Wings Get 10 Wings Free promotion on Sunday. The idea is to share the wings with the whole family, not for Dad to be a glutton.
TCBY locations will have a free cup of frozen yogurt for Dad on Sunday. I know, it's not beer. Get over it.
First Watch will offer dads a free bag of coffee beans if they come in for breakfast on Sunday,