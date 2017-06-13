The BEST Father's Day deals and freebies

OK, let's admit it: Father's Day just doesn't carry the same weight as Mother's Day.

You can't buy Mom a tie and a pair of socks and leave it at that.

Along those lines, you won't find as many freebies for dads this weekend as we saw for mom on Mother's Day. But there are still some good deals, bonuses, and freebies that he might be interested in.

Dad's Day Food Deals

Hooters (you just knew Hooters would kick off this list, didn't you?) is featuring Buy 10 Wings Get 10 Wings Free promotion on Sunday. The idea is to share the wings with the whole family, not for Dad to be a glutton.

TCBY locations will have a free cup of frozen yogurt for Dad on Sunday. I know, it's not beer. Get over it.

First Watch will offer dads a free bag of coffee beans if they come in for breakfast on Sunday,

Penn Station Subs will have a Buy One Sub Get a Second Free promotion Sunday, but you must bring the printable coupon from their website.

Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, and Carrabba's Italian Grill are having a gift card bonus, where if you buy Dad a $50 gift card, you get an extra $10.

One caution: the bonus gift card is for your NEXT visit, not your Father's day visit. So don't get mad at your server.

Ruby Tuesday ups the ante over those restaurants with a $15 bonus if you buy Dad a $50 gift card.

PF Chang's participating restaurants will have a free beer mug for Dad with purchase of a large draft beer. Hey, what dad would turn that one down?

Great Father's Day Sales

This is a great weekend to buy Dad something many guys love: new tools, especially power tools.

You will find big sales, and special end-cap promotions, all weekend at Home Depot, Lowe's and Sears.

Free day at the Zoo

Many zoos across the country -- including the Cincinnati Zoo, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo, and Milwaukee County Zoo -- will have free admission for dads on Sunday.

So enjoy your Father's Day, don't buy him an ugly tie, and don't waste your money.

