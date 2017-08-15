You can grab BOGO school supplies at Target this week

What’s the Deal?

If you have not yet finished shopping for your kids’ school supplies, now is the perfect time and Target is the ideal spot (see what we did there?). In fact, even if your children are all set for the first day, you might want to head over to the store or shop the retailer online and stock up for the remainder of the school year because Target has some awesome buy one, get one 50 percent off deals for back-to-school. Of course, all good things must come to an end, so check out the special prices and buy the ones you need before this deal ends. This deal is good through Aug. 19.Now through August 19 , Target is having a buy one, get one 50 percent off sale on select Paper Mate brand products in the school and office supplies sections. The discount will be applied to the lowest priced item. Certain items will only ship with online orders of $25 or more.There are more than 130 items included in this BOGO 50 percent off sale . The offerings include ballpoint pens, gel pens, felt tip pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, wood cased pencils, pencil sets and refills, erasers, correction tape and more.If you are shopping online and your order is less than the $35 minimum for free shipping, you can save by using your REDcard. Target offers free shipping on Target.com purchases when you use the card, although minimum orders may be required for certain products.While browsing, be sure to check out some of the other back to school deals at Target. There are sales on everything from water bottles to graphing calculators to backpacks and lunch bags. Don’t forget about yourself, either. Women’s shoes are buy one, get one 50 percent off, as well!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.