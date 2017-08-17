Starbucks is having a huge sale right now

You may think of Starbucks as simply the place to get your daily latte fix, or Unicorn Frappucino, depending on your tastes.
But did you know that you can purchase a variety of items on their website, everything from water bottles to cups and mugs and gift sets? Right now they have a big sale going on, and you can score some pretty sweet discounts. And you can score free shipping on orders over $50!
Check out this sampling of products currently on sale on the site. We're not sure if you'll be able to find these same deals at your local Starbucks store, though they usually have a decent selection of clearance items in stores (they just may not be the exact same items!).
Classic Chambord Copper Coffee Press, $19.98
People that use a coffee press swear by them. If you've always wanted to give a try, snag this one, marked down from $39.95.
Glass Growler, $7.48
The latest coffee crazy is cold brew, and this product is perfect for keeping yours fresh. The trendy glass growler is now being offered half-off. It's on sale for $7.48 (regularly $14.95).
H.A.N.D. Coffee Carafe Set, $32.48
When you have them over for coffee, all your friends will think you're super-sophisticated when you pour them their cup of joe from this pretty carafe set, marked down from $64.95.
Mermaids are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with this whimsical water bottle, marked down from $19.95
Moka Express Espresso Maker, $23.97
If you're the type that knocks back shots of espresso like it's your job, it's definitely more cost-effective to make it at home. Marked down from $39.95, this espresso maker that comes in a stunning purple color is a steal.
Word Search Tumbler, $9.98
This tumbler pulls double duty, holding your beverage and giving you something to do while you're on the train or wait for the bus. It's on sale for just $9.98 (regularly $19.95).