Save up to $100 per ticket for a trip to Walt Disney World

If you're looking for the perfect opportunity to squeeze in one last family vacation before summer ends—this is the way to do it. When you book through Southwest airlines, you can save up to $100 per ticket on a trip to Walt Disney World Resort . According to Southwest, all you have to do is select your flight, Walt Disney World Resort Hotel and the "Magic Your Way" base ticket vacation package when you visit the airline's website. When you stay four to seven nights, you're eligible for up to $100 off on each ticket price. If you stay for just three nights, you can still receive up to $50 off your ticket price.You can also add the park hopper option for same-day admission to all four theme parks or go for the park hopper plus option to enjoy same-day admission to all four theme parks on each day of your ticket, PLUS visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World activities! Use codeto be eligible for the promo. Then, let the trip planning begin! In order to be eligible for the promo, you have to book your trip before Sept. 4 and travel by March 13, 2018. This offer is not valid on existing trips you booked months ago, and tickets are limited, so be sure you act quickly if you're still hoping to make your way down to Orlando this summer!

