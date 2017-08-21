JCPenney sale: 65% off when you spend $100

Sarah Kuta
JCPenney is having a ridiculously good sale right now. And when we say ridiculous, we mean it. Now through Thursday, Aug. 24, when you spend $100 online at JCPenney, you'll get 60 percent off your entire order. Or, when you spend $40, you'll get 50 percent off your entire order. This deal is good online only — a point we want to emphasize. If you visit your local JCPenney and try to score this deal, they're going to send you home. https://www.instagram.com/p/BX706LmAOH9/?taken-by=jcpenney The promo code for this deal is SHOPNOW3. JCPenney is also offering free shipping with no minimum right now! So, let's recap:
  • Free shipping.
  • Buy $100 worth of stuff, but only pay $40.
This deal is just too good to pass up! So what can you buy to get your online shopping cart total up to $100? We have a few ideas for you!

1. Adidas Sneakers

JCPenney has marked down select adidas sneakers, including these classic women's kicks for just $59.99 (regularly $65).

2. Jeans For Juniors

They're also offering 40 to 50 percent off juniors' jeans right now, including these Union Bay jeans for just $17 (regularly $48).

3. Bedding

Now that summer's almost over, it's time for a comfy new bedspread, like this adorable geo quilt. The quilt and its accessories range from $40 to $140.      

