Find out how to score freebies on your honeymoon

1. Airline Employees

2. Hotel Staff

3. Airbnb Hosts

4. Restaurant Staff

Written by Laura McMullen. Laura McMullen is a writer at Nerdwallet. Email: lmcmullen+wordpress@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauraemcmullen.

Think of honeymoons as trick or treat for newlyweds . Ask nicely, and you might get something sweet. All you have to do is mention your honeymoon to these people:Tell staff at the check-in counter, gate and on the plane like Maryland couple Michelle and Art Saumenig did when they traveled to Hawaii. The airline bumped them to business class, waived their baggage fees and served them complimentary drinks.Call or email your hotel to say you’re looking forward to celebrating your honeymoon there, suggests Keriann Kohler, advertising manager and “unofficial honeymoon expert” at the website A Practical Wedding. After she did this, the staff reserved her a room with a view and provided bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries.The same strategy works if you rent a home. After Ohio couple Candice and Drew Rios Wenmoth alerted Airbnb hosts along the route of their newlywed road trip, a few surprised them with cake and wine.Alana and Scott Van Der Sluys brought up their honeymoon while making restaurant reservations during their trip to Hawaii, and one restaurant sent a bottle of bubbly on the house. Mentioning your honeymoon to folks won’t always get you free stuff. But, as Alana puts it: “You might as well ask.”The article How to Get Freebies on Your Honeymoon originally appeared on NerdWallet

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.