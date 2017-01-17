How to earn DOUBLE Kroger fuel points

Cloudy
If you like using Kroger fuel points to save at the pump, you'll want to know about a big promotion that starts this week, that will let you save even more. To boost sales during the slowest time of the year, mid-January, Kroger will give you double fuel points with every purchase (excluding alcohol, pharmacy, and gift cards). The promotion runs from January 18 through January 31, 2017.
Is there a Catch? Only catch? You need to present a coupon at the register at the time you checkout. You can either download the special coupon onto your Kroger Plus rewards card, or ask for a paper coupon at your store's customer service desk. CLICK HERE to download the coupon. Fuel points earned in January are good through February. That way you don't waste your money.
