How to earn DOUBLE Kroger fuel points

If you like using Kroger fuel points to save at the pump, you'll want to know about a big promotion that starts this week, that will let you save even more.



To boost sales during the slowest time of the year, mid-January, Kroger will give you double fuel points with every purchase (excluding alcohol, pharmacy, and gift cards).



The promotion runs from January 18 through January 31, 2017.

Is there a Catch?



Only catch? You need to present a coupon at the register at the time you checkout.



You can either download the special coupon onto your Kroger Plus rewards card, or ask for a paper coupon at your store's customer service desk. CLICK HERE to download the coupon.



Fuel points earned in January are good through February.



