Duke settlement LATEST: "We're on the 1-yard line"



It's now been one year since thousands of Southwest Ohio Duke Energy customers responded to the Williams versus Duke Energy case, hoping for their part of a multi-million dollar settlement.



By July, customers started asking 9 On Your Side "where's our money?" "I'm waiting like everyone else," one customer told us.



By our next report in September they were getting antsy. "Have you gotten any money? No I have not," another said.



And by November, they were frustrated. "Hopefully before Christmas," another told us.



But Santa came and went, with no Duke checks.

We Search for Answers



So now that it is one year later, we wanted some answers, and went to the attorneys handling the distribution.



Bill Markovits, lead attorney overseeing the settlement, told us the checks are almost ready to go.



"We are at the one yard line," he said. "We are at the end, and we are almost ready to score the goal."



The issue that's delayed the final settlement by several months: the sheer number of respondents.



"Instead of the typical 3% to 5% response rate, Markovitz said, "50% of the people who got the notice made claims."

Why the Long Delay



Markovitz explains:

Over 200,000 Duke customers replied.

Each entry had to be checked for accuracy, to prevent fraudulent claims.

Several thousand had to be sent back to the customers for more information. to confirm their information.

It all had to be rounded up and sent off the court for final approval.

That done, it's now up to the judge to give the final OK to print the checks.



"They will be over 200,000 checks, so its going to take a few days," Markowitz said, hoping that they finally start going out in February.

To check on the status of the settlement, and read Frequently Asked Questions, go to the settlement website.

In the end, he says, it should be worth the wait. "If you were in a house in Southern Ohio between 2005 and 2008, and paying Duke for your electricity, you should receive roughly $140," he said.



As always, don't waste your money.

