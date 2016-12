As we get into the final countdown toward Christmas, Don't Waste Your Money is on your side with 12 days of deals, a new money saving offer each day from now till Christmas.

They include markdowns on toys, electronics, services, and other gifts.

You can find the daily deal by clicking here, and going to DontWasteYourMoney.com.

You never know what you'll find, so you don't waste your money.

_____________________

“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”). The information included in this article was obtained independently by Scripps reporters. While purchases from links inserted in this article may result in a commission for Scripps, no Scripps reporter benefited from that commission.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

Sign up for John's free Newsletter by clicking here

Click here for more DWYM reports and to contact John

_______________________

You can save on local dining, tickets and attractions with WCPO Insider. Get access to a Digital Premium Subscription of the Washington Post and original storytelling by our award-winning journalists.