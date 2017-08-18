Dairy Queen offers BOGO deal for eclipse

Other Eclipse Deals

With the eclipse happening on Aug. 21, there are plenty of reasons to get excited as we gear up to leave summer behind and make way for fall. Dairy Queen's buy one, get one for 99 cents deal on Blizzards is certainly cause for celebration. There are quite a few brands offering ways to save in honor of the eclipse , but considering ice cream is the unofficial (but totally official) treat of summer, this special offer really can't be beat. According to a press release, the promo will begin on Aug. 21 and run through Sept. 3. During that time, when you stop by a participating Dairy Queen or DQ Grill & Chill location, you'll be able to buy any Blizzard flavor and get a second one for just 99 cents. The all-new Triple Truffle Blizzard , which contains truffles filled with rich fudge, peanut butter and caramel all swirled into vanilla ice cream, is even eligible for the promotion. This really is great news! And as the Executive Vice President of Marketing for the corporation points out, there's really no wrong way to enjoy both of the Blizzard treats this deal will get you.“We love any excuse to celebrate with our fans,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said in a press release . "What better way to watch the eclipse or enjoy the last lazy days of summer than with a Blizzard BOGO? It’s sharable with family or with a friend, or you might want to keep both Blizzard Treats just for yourself, which we understand completely.” Whether you share with a friend or keep these all to yourself, there's no wrong way to take advantage of these desserts—even if that means enjoying one in each hand! And if you're looking for other ways to celebrate the eclipse, you may want to hit up these establishments on or around Aug. 21, too. Krispy Kreme is offering a limited time, very special donut in honor of the rare solar eclipse event. The chocolate donut is covered in a chocolate glaze and is unlike anything you've seen from the brand before.Denny's is also celebrating with $4 all you can eat "mooncakes," which means you can enjoy very tall stacks of pancakes for less than five bucks. Not bad!There's plenty of yumminess in store for your eclipse-viewing pleasure. Get in on the eating action while these offers last!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.