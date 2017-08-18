Carter's has $5 tees, leggings, joggers through Monday
Tricia Goss
Littles grow so quickly that keeping them in cute clothes that fit can be pricey. Stocking up on deals is a great way to stretch your budget and make sure your baby or toddler is always adorably dressed. Now may be one of those times.
Carter’s baby and children’s apparel stores are having a major sale through Monday. The steals and deals are available both in-store and online, plus you can get free shipping on all orders (!!!). Jammies and dresses are up to 50 percent off, bodysuit pant sets are just $9 and uniform pieces start at only $6.
However, what has us really excited are the $5 doorbusters. That’s right; you can grab tees, pants, leggings and more for your baby, toddler or big kid for as little as five bucks. Check out a sampling of these super deals.
Please note that some of these doorbusters are only available online, but shipping is free. These amazing prices are only good through Monday so grab them while you can.