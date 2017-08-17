5-night, all-inclusive trip to the Caribbean for just $589

All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website for more ways to save! If you've been dreaming of a tropical getaway, now might be your chance. That's because Groupon is currently offering a travel deal that seems to good to be true. It looks like this deal is going fast, so you'd better hurry if you're interested. Groupon doesn't say exactly when it will stop offering this deal, unfortunately. Starting from $589 a person, you can get five-night, all inclusive trip to the Dominican Republic , including airfare. The rate is based on double occupancy, and you'll be staying at the Viva Wyndham V Heavens, a luxury adults-only resort on Playa Dorada, a beach on the northern end of the island. The resort has a 4-star rating on TripAdvisor with over 1,000 reviews.The deal offers travel from several departure cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. The cheapest departure location is Fort Lauderdale, starting at $589, while the most expensive are Buffalo and Charlotte, which will set you back $729. Still a pretty good deal! Your all-inclusive stay includes a standard king room, all meals, unlimited cocktails, beverages and wine, daily activities and nightly entertainment. The resort features seven restaurants in which reservations are not required, an outdoor pool and hot tub, a spa and a fitness center. If you're not the type who can just lay on the beach all day (sorry, I can't relate), then you're in luck because the resort offers plenty of options to keep you busy, such as cooking classes, kayaking, paddle boarding, volleyball, yoga and Pilates.If you want to explore the local area, there are some nearby attractions that seem worth checking out. You can hike up the Damajaqua Waterfalls, which travelers note on TripAdvisor involves a long climb but is worth the trip. At Ocean World Adventure Park, you can swim with the dolphins and also see sea lions, sharks, stingrays and exotic tropical birds. See some beautiful stained glass at the Cathedral San Felipe. If you're looking to bring home some souvenirs, you can find many retail outlets at the La Sirena.

